Asim Munir’s Threat in the Face of Pashtun Code of Honour & a Restive Imran Khan

Imran Khan is back in news again and so can Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir be far behind, considering the onerous role he played in dismantling the Imran empire? But to understand the angularity closely, one has to be transported a fair bit back in time.

The imposing Bala Hisar fort (Persian for 'elevated fort’) on the outskirts of Peshawar affords a commanding presence, also serving as the Headquarters of Pakistan’s Frontier Corp. This paramilitary force is deployed on the restive borders along the invisible and unaccepted Durand Line (demarcating Pak-Afghan border), as also in the vast swathes of the equally fractious Balochistan.

Since the withdrawal of the ceasefire between the insurgent Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistani government in November last year, the wave of deadly attacks on the Pakistani 'establishment’ have risen dramatically.