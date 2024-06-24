Opposition's Silence on Hate Crimes Against Muslims Will Prove Counterproductive

For the Opposition, It's not only cowardly and immoral but also a strategic blunder to look away from the Muslims’ cry for help. The Opposition needs to understand that anti-Muslim hatred is the ultimate weapon in the BJP’s arsenal, using which they have deflected attention from almost every issue that the opposition tried to raise in the last ten years. It's true that Modi's stature has taken a massive body blow, and there is a very slim possibility that he can bounce back from this, but we can't say the same for Hindutva politics, which can very well escalate from here.

Hindutva is still the most dominant ideology in India today. Had it not been true, then the Opposition would be in a position to speak up for Muslims. Anti-Muslim hatred is not only a political issue but also a social malaise. From films to memes to merchandise, there's no dearth of material evidence to show that it is the lifeblood of the entire right-wing creator economy. Modi or no Modi, the genie is out of the bottle, and it's an uphill task to disincentivise this hostility. However, it is crucial to do so.