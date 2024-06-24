Modi Inspired Students With Mann Ki Baat. Can't He Reassure NEET-NET Aspirants?

On International Yoga Day, the nation saw the Prime Minister leading a massive Yoga session while students across the country were out protesting. Undeniably, the Prime Minister was responsible for getting the United Nations to declare the 21st of June as International Yoga Day, thereby putting India on the world map with this declaration. Definitely, a matter of pride for our nation and the day must be celebrated.

So, celebrating this day in style (including selfies of the event in Kashmir) was not surprising. But a word of assurance for the distraught students was surely expected and becoming of one who should lead from the front. Nothing has come yet and we are waiting, honourable prime minister.

But as the adage goes — only the wearer knows where the shoe pinches. In the case concerned, this lot is a sizeable number. The youth, from every section of society, cutting across caste, class and gender, is an important ‘vote bank’, and even if nothing but votes matter to the politicians, they better take cognizance, speak up, and take due responsibility.

The famous philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein had said, albeit, in a different context — whereof one cannot speak, one must remain silent. In a political crisis context, it seems, what is true is just the opposite — ‘whereof one cannot remain silent, one must speak up.’

[Dr. (Ms.) Shashi Motilal (Retd.) Professor of Philosophy, Department of Philosophy, University of Delhi, India, obtained her PhD from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo, USA in 1986. She has been Visiting Faculty at the University of Akron, Ohio, USA and Carleton University, ON, Canada, TERI University, New Delhi and IIT/Delhi and IISP, New Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.]