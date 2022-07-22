'Keeping Constant Watch': India on Photos of Chinese Village in Doklam Plateau

The Doklam plateau – where the borders of China, India and Bhutan meet – is considered an important area for India's strategic interest.

The images of the village that emerged on Tuesday showed that the new settlement is fully inhabited with cars parked at the doorstep of virtually every home.

The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction in 2017 after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

In October last year, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on a "three-step roadmap" to expedite negotiations to resolve their boundary dispute.

Meanwhile, India and China agreed to "work out a mutually acceptable resolution" in their latest round of talks held this week.