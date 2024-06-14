Why a Leader Must Speak Up in the Face of Mishaps and Unjust Happenings

These reasons have played a role in explaining the silence of leaders both past and present. notwithstanding their political affiliations. But, when there are too many such instances of ‘stoic silence’, it belies the trust and faith reposed in the leader, crushing the very basis of democracy which is built on these two virtues.

This, unfortunately, is happening in our country. Undoubtedly, mistakes happen, but to not own up to one’s mistakes, to not accept responsibility and accountability in the first instance, is nothing short of moral arrogance. Leadership must have a human face where there is acceptance of vulnerability, liability of error in judgement, and empathy for those adversely affected by one’s decisions and actions, or even by failure of policy or security.