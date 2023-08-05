Meenakshi Lekhi’s ED Jibe: Lessons for the Opposition From BJP’s Soft Threats

The only sentence that will be remembered for a long time from the ruling NDA’s side during the five-hour-long debate on the Delhi Services Bill (or the GNCTD Amendment Bill) in Lok Sabha on Thursday 3 August, is the smiling threat by the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi to Opposition MPs that they should stay calm else the ED can reach their houses.

The reasons why only this sentence from the ruling side will be remembered are many:

Firstly, the ruling side had really nothing to say in favour of the bill brought to overturn the 11th May Supreme Court Constitution Bench judgment. Secondly, Home Minister Amit Shah who piloted the bill chose to ignore any reference and did not respond to Opposition MPs' queries on questionable provisions of this bill.