Monsoon Session LIVE: Oppn's Overnight Protest at Parl, Sanjay Singh Suspended

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The tensions between the the Centre and the Opposition escalated in the Parliament on Monday with the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha, following which Opposition MPs camped at the Parliament overnight in protest.
Both houses, however, are set to convene at 11 am on Tuesday, 25 July for the fourth day of the Monsoon session. The logjam in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over discussion on the situation in Manipur is expected to continue on Tuesday as well.
The Opposition is demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the Parliament on Manipur which should be followed by discussion on the same.
The government, however, remains firm on its stand that they are ready for discussion on Manipur but the Opposition is not allowing the Parliament to function.
Following the ruckus in both houses over Manipur issue, Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session for alleged unruly behaviour in the House.
Singh along with other opposition leaders held a sit-in through the night outside Parliament premises to protest his suspension and PM's silence on Manipur.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of floor leaders on Tuesday to try to break the deadlock.
Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, K Keshava Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Ranjeet Ranjan, Manoj Jha, Syed Naseer Hussain, Tiruchi Siva, Imran Pratapgadhi and Rajiv Shukla have given suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demand discussion on ongoing violence in Manipur.
Parliament Session To Begin Soon
Both houses of the parliament are scheduled to convene at 11 am.
