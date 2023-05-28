ADVERTISEMENT

'30 Militants Killed in Defensive Ops,' Claims Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur CM N Biren Singh added that a few have been arrested by the security forces.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Sunday, 28 May, said that 30 alleged militants have been killed in the state in “retaliatory and defensive operations”.

According to The Indian Express, the chief minister claimed:

“In retaliatory and defensive operations against militant groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 30 militants have been killed in different areas."

He added that a few have been arrested by the security forces.

Reports suggest civilians are also presently being treated for bullet wounds.

Media reports said that the purported clashes began after the army initiated a combing operation in an alleged bid to “de-arm” communities.

PTI also quoted a security official who claimed that the house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh at Uripok in Imphal West was vandalised and two of his vehicles set ablaze.

In the recent spate of ethnic clashes that began earlier this month in Manipur, over 75 people are reported to have lost their lives.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)

