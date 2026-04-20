Why a Pause on Women’s Quota Bill Won’t Dent Mamata’s Core Support

The shrewd politician that she is, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee would have anticipated this gambit on the part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a party with which she is locked in a do-or-die battle in the upcoming Assembly elections which gets underway on 23 April.

On paper, the narrative that the Opposition’s action is akin to “female foeticide”, as the Prime Minister put it so dramatically in his address to the nation on Saturday, 18 April, is of greater consequence in Bengal than in Tamil Nadu.

In the latter, the BJP is but a marginal player in the elections. But West Bengal is a different story.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal has deleted 63 lakh voter names (deceased or outdated) and another 27 lakh after the adjudication process. The Supreme Court mandated tribunals may add back only a handful of names to the voter rolls in the short time that remains.