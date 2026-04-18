Bengal Polls: ‘Cards Stacked Against Mamata but BJP Has Also Scored a Self-Goal’

"Mamata Banerjee is obviously worried because the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] has targeted, through a computer, the constituencies she has won or winning, and slashed the winning margins with voter deletions," says former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Sircar, however, adds that the BJP has secured a "self-goal" in the state with the large number of deletions of Hindu voters—something the party hadn't expected.

In September 2024, Sircar had created a stir by resigning as the TMC MP over the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.