SIR Voter Deletions: The Election Commission Has Had the Last Laugh

In another earlier ruling, RDShetty, May 1979, the Supreme Court, while emphasising procedural fairness, quoted an American judgment: “He that takes the procedural sword shall perish with the sword."

Similarly, when elections in West Bengal were stalled by a Calcutta High Court order on the ground of faulty electoral rolls, the Supreme Court not only vacated the stay, but allowed the election process to continue. The court observed: “It must follow that the fact that certain claims and objections are not finally disposed of, even assuming that they are filed in accordance with law, cannot arrest the process of election to the legislature. The election has to be held on the basis of the electoral roll which is in force on the last date for making nominations.”

It was further advised by the court in Lakshmi Charan Sen, May 1985, “Enumerators should be persons who are not affiliated, either directly or indirectly to any political party, whether in power or not; for this purpose, it is desirable that only government officers including teachers of government schools and colleges may be appointed enumerators, and not of non- government organisation or institutions unless their rules debar their employees to be members of political parties.”