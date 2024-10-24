'Shoot Them Or Shoot Us': 500 Leopards Are Driving an Election in Maharashtra

"The forest chief must take responsibility. They hustle after a casualty, set up traps, and make tall claims. What is someone going to do if they lose the breadwinner? If they lose their only child, what will Rs 25 lakh do? This can't achieve results. The only ideal result is that the casualties must stop," said former MLA Sharad Sonawane.

Kale explained that when it is a human casualty, people are not ina state to listen to reason.

"People are not in a state to understand when a human casualty takes place. There is immense pressure from the people on the department. They say either kill the leopards or kill us. At times, people also thrash our staff," Kale said.

The elections have picked momentum, and so has the issue of leopards in Junnar.

The Mahayuti government has approved a Rs 80 crore project for a leopard safari in Junnar's Ambegaon to segregate the leopards and humans. The Manikdoh Rescue Centre's area is to be extended by 10 hectares to accommodate more leopards.

But the loudest demand is to sterilise leopards as an immediate measure.