Two Perks to Rahul Fighting From Rae Bareli and Priyanka Not Contesting at All

Since 1967, when Indira Gandhi first contested from the Rae Bareli constituency, it has always been won either by a family member or a proxy (like close family friend Satish Sharma). The Congress lost the seat only thrice, once when Indira Gandhi was defeated in the post-Emergency election of 1977 and two other times when no family member was available to contest.

While Amethi is also a family bastion, it is not as loyal to the Gandhis as Rae Bareli. Victory margins for the Gandhis have been lower here than in Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi’s loss in 2019 to Smriti Irani shook him badly.

Given this history, standing from Rae Bareli will reduce the pressure on Rahul Gandhi. He would have been compelled to devote more time in Amethi had he decided to make a bid to reclaim his old seat.