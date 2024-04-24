Elections 2024: Where All in MP Can the Congress Party Resist the Saffron Tide?

On 15 April, four days before polling, a police team turned up at Kamal Nath’s bungalow in Chhindwara. This surprise landing was following a complaint by the BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu accusing a top aide of Nath of conspiring to circulate a fake obscene video of Sahu. After the polling, Yadav said, “ We have already won Chhindwara, only results are awaited.”

If this happens, will the BJP succeed in planting lotuses in all 29 seats? BJP sources stated that they can’t say this for sure. Including Chhindwara, there are some more seats where Congress is giving good competition to the saffron party. These include two Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribals - Mandla and Dhar, Morena in the Chambal region, and Rajgarh where Digvijaya Singh is contesting.

Despite a Ram temple-driven saffron surge, the unprecedented communal divide coupled with the Modi Ki Guarantee slogan, sources within the BJP admit that "the credibility of individual candidates and their image would also come into consideration when people go to the polling stations."