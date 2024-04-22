Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What Explains the Low Voter Turnout During Phase One?

Gujarat is a prime example where the voter turnout declined both in 2017 and 2022 and was retained by the BJP.

There are three states where the voter turnout in 2024 is higher than in 2019. Those are:

Assam (The Citizenship Amendment Act [CAA] seems to have led to a charged-up / polarised atmosphere)

Chhattisgarh (despite the Naxal incident in Bastar), and

Meghalaya.

Three states which recorded the biggest drop are:

Nagaland (which saw a boycott in some districts)

Manipur (on expected lines after last year’s violence), and

Arunachal Pradesh (which usually witnesses high voting).

In Bihar, the turnout is lower by around 5%, the flip-flops by Nitish Kumar may have led to disillusionment amongst a section of voters. Western UP also has recorded a decline of around 6%. The Jat belt which has been the hotbed of farmers' protests has also seen their community party Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) switch sides from the INDIA bloc to the NDA.

Some supporters not approving of the alliance seem to have stayed away from voting. In Tamil Nadu, voter turnout was down by 3% nearly. The BJP has alleged that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have joined hands to keep the saffron party out of the state.