Was Nitish Kumar’s Latest Flip-flop the Kiss of Death to His Political Career?

Earlier this week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen in Prime Minister Modi's roadshow in Patna, waving the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) lotus symbol instead of the arrow of the Janata Dal (United). He looked visibly lost and not the centre of attention, and while Modi gave interviews on campaign vehicles, nobody took bites from Nitish.

A video has gone viral where Modi is waving to the crowd and Nitish is meekly standing next to him, waving the lotus.

In the larger context, with Bihar witnessing a seven-phase election, ground reports suggest a tighter contest than in 2019, which was a one-sided one that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 39-1 against the Mahagathbandhan (MGB).