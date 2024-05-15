Nitish Kumar Waves BJP's Lotus Symbol – A Mere Gesture or Matter of Compulsion?

Earlier this year, in January, Nitish Kumar yet again took a political U-turn and quit the alliance with the RJD to join the BJP. He also broke away from the INDIA bloc he founded in 2023 to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

On 28 January, he was sworn in as chief minister for the ninth time. However, this U-turn triggered questions about his political credibility and future.

Nitish Kumar had given two reasons for his actions:

"We had done the work of bringing all the parties together, but everything was going very slowly, which made me sad," he had said.

Accusing the RJD, he had alleged, "Attempts were being made to break our party. There was a competition to take credit for the work being done in Bihar."

Incidentally, in 2022, Nitish had accused the BJP of "breaking" and "finishing" the JDU, as he broke away from the NDA government in the state.

Experts believe that there were two reasons behind Nitish's change of side this time – and it mostly had to do with eyeing for power at the Centre.

He had hoped that he would be declared the prime ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, but that didn't happen.

In Bihar, meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav was allegedly in the process of a coup d'état – and a senior JDU leader was also accused of being involved in it.