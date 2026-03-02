'West Asia Crisis a Matter of Grave Concern; Advocate Talks, Diplomacy': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grave concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia, emphasising India’s commitment to peace and the safety of civilians. The government has initiated high-level discussions and diplomatic outreach to address the situation, with particular focus on the welfare of Indian nationals residing in the affected region. The crisis has resulted in disruptions to travel and heightened anxiety among expatriate communities.
“The current situation in West Asia is a matter of grave concern for us. India wants all conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We shall continue working with the nations in the region to secure the safety of all Indians," PM Modi said during a joint address with with Canadian PM Mark Carney, who is currently on official state visit.
According to The Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 1 March 2026 to discuss the regional developments. During the call, Modi conveyed India’s concerns regarding the ongoing hostilities and reiterated the need for an early cessation of violence, highlighting the importance of civilian safety.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Modi also spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, strongly condemning the attacks on the UAE and expressing solidarity with the Gulf nation. He assured support for de-escalation and regional stability, while thanking the UAE leadership for safeguarding the Indian community during the crisis.
Government deliberations included a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Modi, where the evolving situation in West Asia and the safety of stranded Indians were discussed. Senior ministers and top officials reviewed the implications of the conflict, including disruptions to air travel and the closure of key shipping routes.
India’s diplomatic efforts have extended to direct communication with leaders in the region, as further outreach was made to the UAE President. Modi reiterated India’s support for peace, security, and stability, and expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the attacks. He also acknowledged the UAE’s role in ensuring the welfare of Indian nationals.
“India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.
Mid-level officials have been in continuous contact with Indian citizens in the region, and travel disruptions have left many stranded, particularly in the UAE and other Gulf countries. The government has activated helplines and is coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance and facilitate the safe return of affected individuals.
Economic repercussions are also being closely monitored, with industry analysis indicating that the conflict may lead to increased freight costs, shipment delays, and a rise in crude oil prices. Indian companies are preparing for potential price hikes and supply chain disruptions as a result of the ongoing hostilities.
Regional leaders and state governments have sought urgent intervention from the Centre, and state-level appeals have highlighted the concerns of expatriate families. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Punjab officials have requested proactive measures to ensure the safety and repatriation of Indian nationals, especially those stranded at airports or in conflict zones.
“We need to have preparedness to ensure safety of ‘pravasis’ (expatriates), including an action to bring them back safely, if situation demands,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated.
Calls for special flights and coordinated action plans have been echoed by other state leaders, with further appeals urging the central government to prioritise the safety and dignity of every Indian abroad. Emergency helplines and advisories have been issued, and diplomatic channels remain active to monitor developments and respond to emerging needs.
