Kejriwal's Arrest Gives Opposition a Good Story to Sell. Will the Voters Buy It?

Kejriwal’s arrest has provided the Opposition a fresh opportunity to present a united front and to take its message to the voters by waging a relentless battle on the streets. However, there are lurking doubts that the Opposition can deliver on this front, as none of the parties have the capacity or the leadership to counter the BJP agenda at the national level.

Regional parties like the Trinamool Congress, the DMK or the Rashtriya Janata Dal can, at best, drum up some support in their respective states. Here again, there is no clarity on whether Kejriwal’s arrest and its larger implications for the national polity will resonate with the people outside Delhi as caste affiliations and local issues generally tend to take centre stage.

Having won two successive assembly polls in the national Capital, it is expected that the AAP will make an impact in Delhi but the protesting party cadres may find it difficult to keep up the fight for the next few weeks as the Delhi Lok Sabha polls are to be held only in the fourth phase. Similarly, the AAP could face an uphill task in garnering sympathy for Kejriwal beyond the national capital due to its limited presence across the country.

The party will be dependent on the INDIA bloc parties to pitch in but the question is: how far will they go for Kejriwal once their initial enthusiasm wanes?

(The writer is a senior Delhi-based journalist. She can be reached at @anitaakat. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)