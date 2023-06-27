Madhya Pradesh to See Close Contest Between Congress & BJP, Says CVoter Survey

As the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh draw closer, the political parties are slowly gearing up for the big fight. The two principal opponents – Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party – are going to have a neck-and-neck contest in the upcoming elections just like the previous elections in 2018, the latest survey by polling agency CVoter has predicted.
In 2018, the BJP had won 109 seats while the Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member Vidhan Sabha.
In the last election, the Congress had polled 40.9 percent votes while the BJP had received a marginally higher vote share at 41 percent.
Both the Congress and the BJP are predicted to get 44 percent votes each in the 2023 elections, as per to the CVoter survey.
The vote share of the other player in the fray – Bahujan Samaj Party – is predicted to come down to 2 percent from 5 percent, a significant loss for the party.
The survey also predicts that the Congress will retain its tally of 114 seats while the BJP will marginally increase its tally to win 112 seats.
Despite the reduced vote share, the BSP will win two seats just like the last time, the survey conjectures.
Despite falling short of two seats from the majority figure of 116, the Congress had managed to form the government under the chief ministership of Kamal Nath in 2018 with the support of BSP, Samajwadi Party and Independent MLAs. However, after Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP with 22 MLAs a year later, the Congress government came crashing down and the saffron party managed to form the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the CM.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)