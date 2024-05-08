Poonch: As J&K Faces Unabated Terror Attacks, Will PM Modi Act on His Words?

The brutal attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on 4 May (Saturday) at the Shahsitar area of Surankote in Poonch reveals how the militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) are mimicking the modus operandi of Left Wing Extremists (LWEs), capitalising on their isolation from the people, and the thick tree cover of the forests in which they roam, to remain off the radar while plotting attacks against security forces.

Sources in the security establishment told The Quint that had it not been for the retaliatory fire that the IAF men resorted to, the damage could have been on the higher side.

“The forces recovered more than 300 bullet casings from the site. That reveals the intensity of the firing from the side of terrorists,” an official source added.