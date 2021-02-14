J&K Police Foils Terror Attack in Jammu on Pulwama Anniversary

A major tragedy was averted after police recovered a seven-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the Jammu bus stand on Sunday, officials said. Two persons identified as Suhail and Qazi, have been detained.

The bus stand is a crowded place in Jammu city and with this recovery, the police foiled a major plan of the terrorists to set off an explosion on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

As there were inputs that the terrorists would carry out terror attacks, adequate security measures were taken by the security forces.