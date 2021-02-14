J&K Police Foils Terror Attack in Jammu on Pulwama Anniversary
Two persons identified as Suhail and Qazi, have been detained.
A major tragedy was averted after police recovered a seven-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the Jammu bus stand on Sunday, officials said. Two persons identified as Suhail and Qazi, have been detained.
The bus stand is a crowded place in Jammu city and with this recovery, the police foiled a major plan of the terrorists to set off an explosion on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack.
As there were inputs that the terrorists would carry out terror attacks, adequate security measures were taken by the security forces.
While briefing the media, Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh said, “We had been on high alert since the last few days. We received information that terrorist groups were planning an explosion in Jammu on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack. Based on this information, we alerted everybody and last night we arrested a person by the name of Sohail who was roaming around suspiciously in the area. He had a bad in his hand from where we recovered the IED.”
Singh also informed that terrorists were planning to attack Raghunath Temple, Lakhdata Bazar and Jammu railway station.
Additional forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started.
In 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were martyred after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle on a bus in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS)
