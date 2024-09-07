J&K Elections: Congress Twiddling Its Thumbs in Jammu

The alienation from the BJP of the people in Jammu has to be seen to be believed. I had heard of it from afar, but wasn’t prepared for the extent of unhappiness I found on the streets of Jammu.

The alienation translates as anger against most of the sitting MLAs. The widespread consensus is that they did nothing, except to feather their nests.

For its part, the BJP is trying to put its best foot forward in this palpably bad situation, denying tickets to even very senior leaders, shifting some longstanding leaders to adjacent constituencies and fielding men brought in from other parties in other constituencies.