J&K Poll: For Kashmir's Youth, It's a Vote Against Unemployment & 'Intimidation'

When the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370 in 2019, they promised a 'Naya Kashmir' where the youth will have jobs and a voice. So ahead of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, what do the Valley's youth have to say? Did the BJP deliver the Naya Kashmir they promised?
(Real coverage starts from the ground and our reporters will continue to bring you voices and stories that matter, all through the elections. BECOME A MEMBER, question everything with us)
For the past few days, Nasir Lone, a 26-year-old student from North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, has been closely following the news about the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly elections on social media.
He is pleased that elections are finally being held in Jammu and Kashmir but he also remains apprehensive.
“The Centre has recently introduced amendments that grant more powers to the Lieutenant Governor, which means that even if regional parties secure a majority of seats in the assembly, they will still lack authority and remain powerless,” he told The Quint.
Ahead of the assembly elections in J&K, the Central government has issued clear guidelines regarding the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir. These directives cover various areas including postings, police affairs, transfers of officers from all-India services, and decisions related to granting or denying sanction for prosecution.
Nevertheless, Lone maintains that he will support the regional leaders in Kashmir than “backing dictatorial governance”
“Our former state, now a UT, has been without a popular government for nearly a decade. This has created a challenging environment for the people especially youth,” Lone said.
The Assembly election, the first in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, is scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The previous elections were held in 2014.
Of the 90 constituencies, 47 are in Kashmir valley and 43 in the Jammu region.
Sentiment Against BJP Due to Abrogation
In Kashmir, the BJP is facing a massive trust deficit due to the manner in which it abrogated Article 370 and took away J&K's statehood in 2019.
Soon after the abrogation, the Modi government detained political leaders and activists, imposed prolonged Internet shutdowns, cracked down on separatist leaders, and suppressed the media by arresting numerous activists and journalists using anti-terror laws.
Vikar Amin, a university student who wants to vote this time, says that the denial of statehood is a major issue that goes against the BJP.
“Our aim is to regain statehood. I support independent candidates because many of us are weary of the traditional leaders. But even if I am left with no choice but to support these leaders, that would still be fine. Youth like me do not wish for the return of the BJP. All parties share a common objective of reinstating statehood, which provides some relief".Vikar Amin, university student
The elections this time are quite different than the previous elections as a number of new political players have emerged. On one hand, there are parties and candidates that are seen as being tacitly backed by BJP, on the other hand there are some Independent candidates who have been associated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.
“There are some parties that, due to past alliances with BJP, have also lost credibility somehow. Kashmiris are always left with no choice but to experiment with what new phases bring us. I hope that now at least we might be able to express ourselves," a student who didn't want to be named, said.
Urmi Jan, a 25-year-old student from Baramulla says that she has decided not to vote in the elections but remains hopeful of the outcome.
“I have decided not to participate in this election. Even without casting a vote, I remain hopeful that the elected representatives will strive towards a brighter future for all, including women's rights in Kashmir,” she said.
A Vote Against Intimidation
Part of the "expression" that many youngsters are talking about, is also rooted in their fears of harassment by the police and security forces. For many of them, the election, represents an opportunity to express their pent-up frustration against this.
“Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA) is increasingly being used against students who have not committed major offences,” stated a 24-year-old student.
The student alleges that he had to face intimidation just because he was present at the site of a protest in Kashmir University in 2023.
"I wasn't even part of the protest. I was only watching from the sidelines. But they (police) summoned me and kept calling me on phone for a month," the student claimed.
Mainstream parties such as the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) have pledged to “put an end to the harassment of youth” if elected.
“Some of us are joining parties, attending rallies, or supporting leaders in campaigns to establish a new identity in society and protect ourselves from frequent harassment,” another student from Anantnag said.
However, some in Kashmir remain skeptical that voting will bring any real change.
"Voting seems futile to me. Years of broken promises and (centrally) imposed leadership fuel my frustration. This election feels more like a symbolic gesture,” expressed Afnan Bhat, a 25-year-old from Pulwama district in South Kashmir.
The Massive Job Crisis
Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) as of April 2023 indicated that J&K had one of the highest unemployment rates in India, standing at 23.1 per cent. The lack of opportunities led to a massive rise in applications for the limited government job openings whenever they were announced.
Atif Ganie, 33, works as a private teacher in Srinagar that pays him Rs 10,000 in a month. According to him, there aren't enough opportunities in either the government or private sector.
"Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) advertised for posts in 2021 and 2022 in various departments and the exams were conducted in 2024. Some exams were even scrapped because the agency which conducted the exams was blacklisted and accused of paper leaks," he says, adding that "Even if one applies as a teacher in private schools they hardly pay Rs 8000-10,000".
Ganie points out that there is little or no scope for the youth to become entrepreneurs in Kashmir.
"Starting business in a place like Kashmir is even more risky. Even the existing businesses seem to be on a decline,” he says.
The lack of opportunities in the private sector and the resultant increase in competition for government jobs, is a huge issue for the youth in Kashmir.
Muzammil Rashid, 27, from Shopian is pursuing his PhD in Economics from a university in Punjab. He says that he has appeared in exams for four posts advertised by the Services Selection Board and each time he came close to the cut-off but couldn't qualify.
"There is so much competition - you have 50 vacancies and thousands of students apply for that. Our private sector is not advanced. I personally decided to pursue PhD here (in Punjab) only because I did not want to waste my talent in Kashmir."Muzammil Rashid, PhD scholar
Many of the government job aspirants also say that they feel that the new reservation policy in the state puts them at a disadvantage as the 'open merit seats' have been reduced.
"I have spent three years preparing for J&K civil services exam. I had cleared the prelims in 2022. But the new policy has made this more difficult for us. It is now more challenging” said Seerat* (name changed), an aspirant from Shopian.
She adds that aspirants like her ended up losing many crucial years, first due to the abrogation and then the pandemic.
The lack of opportunities in the Valley has forced many youngsters in Kashmir to move out of Kashmir and look for odd jobs, often ones that are below their qualification level.
Wasif Younis, who has a BTech. degree, now works as a BPO employee in Bangalore.
"There are no jobs in Kashmir, that's why we are forced to move to move to cities like Bangalore. This displacement is not just physical but emotional—a constant reminder of the dreams that remain unfulfilled and the potential that goes untapped."Wasif Younis, BPO employee in Bangalore
“In Bangalore, I work hard to make ends meet, yet my heart remains in Kashmir, yearning for the chance to contribute to my homeland," Younis laments.
(The writer is an independent journalist based in Kashmir)