J&K Assembly Polls: Does BJP's List Fiasco Point to a Crisis Within?

While political observers and experts say that the withdrawal of the list is indicative of the growing resentment against the ruling party, the BJP’s state media co-convener Sajid Yusuf told The Quint that the cancellation of the list was due to a "technical error".

“Our first list was supposed to be only for the south Kashmir phase which is scheduled to go to polls on 18 September. But it also included the name of our candidate being fielded from Habba Kadal, a central Kashmir constituency,” Yusuf said. “That was an error, and so we withdrew the list and reissued it. If you see the final list of 44 candidates, it is the same as the first one and only one name has been changed.”

Yusuf said that the revocation of the list had nothing to do with the storm it kicked off in the media. “The mechanisms on the basis of which our candidates are decided are foolproof. We get feedback on the ‘Narendra Modi (NAMO)’ app that people have downloaded on their phones. Based on the recommendations, we choose our candidates. Again, had we been daunted by any opposition, we wouldn’t have issued the same list again,” he said, adding that the BJP will unveil the full list of all candidates by 29 August.