Ganderbal Attack: The Security Situation is Already Spiralling for Omar Abdullah

And as the election season in J&K comes to an end, the security deployment appears to have returned to its default mode. But critics insist that the downgrading of the security arrangements amounts to the lowering of our guard against militancy.

“It is a complete intelligence failure. In the past 35 years, I have never heard of an attack taking place in this remote area of Ganderbal,” said Sanjay Tickoo, who heads the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), responsible for the welfare of the 808 remaining Pandit families that continue to live in Kashmir. “The area has the Sindh River on one side, mountains on the other and the highway in the middle, and, just 300 metres from the spot of the attack, there’s a CRPF camp. How were the terrorists able to plot an attack and then escape without a trace?”

Tickoo added that a sense of panic has gripped the Pandit community at the moment as it fears that the militants might target them next in a redux of the 2021 October attacks that left at least 13 members of the minority community in Kashmir dead.