Book Review: Why Sheikh Abdullah Could Never Come Around to Indian Nationalism

Recognising that he was arriving at the twilight of his political career and worse, anchored on a weaker footing, Abdullah decided to sign a capitulatory deal with Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. He dissolved the Plebiscite Front and revived the NC, paving the way for him to return to power – this time as a Chief Minister.

Having patronised the movement that strove for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute for more than two decades, Abdullah was now making a daring about-face. "Kashmiris were further alienated when the negotiations (for the 1975 accord) themselves were carried out in complete secrecy,” Zutshi writes, “The seeds of Kashmir insurgency were sown at this very moment.”

Drawing from a range of primary sources, Zutshi’s biography of Abdullah is definitely a powerful read, especially because it puts into perspective the ethno-confessional politics of Kashmir that Abdullah had channeled in pursuit of his objectives, but which he wasn't able to reconcile either with the Muslim League's philosophy, and or with the Indian nationalism.

