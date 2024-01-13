J&K: Six Years After Ummer Fayaz, Family Still Restless of an 'Elusive’ Justice

In May 2017, three militants visited the maternal home of Ummer Fayaz, a freshly commissioned lieutenant colonel with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit of the Indian Army.

The assailants dragged the 22-year-old officer out of the house, huddled him in their vehicle, and sped away. He was found dead the following day, his lifeless body abandoned next to a bus stand.

Nearly seven years later, the J&K Police say the perpetrators involved in the gruesome execution have been brought to justice during a gunfight in Chotigam village of Shopian district on 5 January. Police said the militant gunned down in the encounter has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT's) Bilal Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Kulgam.

Ummer grew up in the Sursona village where The Quint travelled earlier this week. His relatives and the villagers describe him as an 'affable person gifted with a precocious mind' – qualities that made him endearing.