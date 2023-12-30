Soldiers Killed, Locals Tortured: This Cycle of Violence Won’t End Terror in J&K

On 21 December 2023, five Indian Army soldiers were killed by terrorists in Poonch, in a road ambush. Just a month earlier, five soldiers were similarly killed in neighbouring Rajouri.

On 22 December, reports came in about three local residents having died in army custody. They had been picked up for questioning earlier in the day. Videos that have gone viral suggest they were allegedly tortured to death – kicked and beaten with rods, with chili powder rubbed into their wounds.

Somewhere in Pakistan, the terrorist ‘puppet masters’ are smiling. Yet again, they have succeeded in rekindling hostility between the Indian Army and the local population of Jammu and Kashmir.