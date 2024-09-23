J&K Polls: The Secular Alliance Could Get Two-thirds of Seats in Central Kashmir

As the campaign for Central Kashmir ends, the National Conference (NC) is well-placed to take two-thirds of the 15 seats in that region—along with its alliance partner, the Congress party.

The once-presumed separatist parties, Jamaat-e-Islami and `Engineer’ Rashid’s AIP, have little prospect of winning more than one seat in either Srinagar city or Budgam and Ganderbal districts, which flank the capital to the west and east respectively. Even the PDP is only really in the running in a few constituencies in this region.