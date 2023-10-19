Israel, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Who Attacked Al-Ahil Hospital in Gaza?

However the post was almost immediately deleted, Al Jazeera reported.

Subsequently, Naftali apologised on for sharing “a Reuters report” which “falsely stated Israel struck the hospital" and claimed that he had since deleted the tweet.

“As the (Israeli army) does not bomb hospitals, I assumed Israel was targeting one of the Hamas bases in Gaza,” he said.

The Israeli army had also published a post blaming the PIJ for the attack, caused by a misfired missile and said, "From the analysis of the operational systems of the Israeli Defence Force, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed through the vicinity of the hospital when it was hit."

"According to intelligence information, from several sources we have, the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is responsible for the failed shooting that hit the hospital," it added, along with an alleged clip of the attack. However, the post was subsequently edited and the video was removed.