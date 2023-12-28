The Cauldron of Gaza War and Houthis on India’s Infrastructural Push Via Eurasia

The war in Gaza has taken India unawares and the heat is already being felt.

First, and this may well be a major cause for the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October, the ambitious India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), announced during the G20 summit in Delhi earlier this year, has had to be put on the back burner. US President Joe Biden clearly articulated this.

The IMEC woulf have cut freight costs and time between India and Europe. Participating countries, no doubt will and indeed should resume with the Corridor once the war is over, but it will probably not be any time soon.