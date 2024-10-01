Hardliners in Israel and Iran Will Determine the Fate of the Middle East

On the other hand, without its Hezbollah shield, Tehran may feel that it has no option but to attack Israel if it has to maintain any kind of credibility as a regional power. But the Iranians should not forget that on 13 April when they launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel, it was largely intercepted by the latter with the help of the United States and other Western powers.

The principal lesson for Tehran was that it has far less capacity to harm Israel by itself. Reports suggest that the Iranian leadership is quite shaken, hence the precaution of removing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to a safe location after news of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah's assassination came through.