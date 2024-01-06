It is Unlikely That the ISIS Attack on Iran Will Escalate Conflict in West Asia

The Houthies are now targeting Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea since the breakout of the Gaza war. In Iraq, it used the Hashd al-Sha'bi militias to fight ISIS and the US forces, as well as assert its influence in domestic Iraqi politics. Hezbollah and limited Iranian military support also came to the aid of the Iran-backed regime of President Bashar Al Assad when civil war broke out in Syria. Together with Russia, it saved the day for Assad.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had, in the initial days of the war, warned that if Israel did not cease its attacks on the Gaza Strip, "new fronts will be opened". Following this, Lebanon-based Hezbollah launched rockets on Israel's northern border inviting retaliation from the IDF. Now, following the assassination of Al Arrouri, Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah has vowed revenge. Rhetoric aside, Lebanon is not prepared, at least economically, for another war.

With Iran still under Western sanctions and given its stretched resources, Hezbollah may, therefore, not escalate the conflict. China has been calling for an end to attacks in the Red Sea as its supply chains are affected, and it sees it as another pretext for a Western naval presence there. As Iran's major ally and largest buyer of Iranian crude, it may prevail on it to rein in the Houthis. More stepped-up attacks on US forces by Iran-backed militant groups in Iraq and northern Syria might be an alternate option for Tehran.