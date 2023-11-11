India-US 2+2 Dialogue Cements Focus on Israel, Indo-Pacific, Defence, and Tech

Last Thursday, a lead item in the New York Times wondered whether the West Asian crisis would disrupt the momentum of “the long-promised [American] pivot to Asia.”

The answer came from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had already begun the Asian tour that saw him in New Delhi on Friday along with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, to participate in the fifth 2+2 ministerial meeting with their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The US, Blinken had noted, was not only dealing with the Gaza crisis, and “not only able, but…fully engaged in all of the interests we have in the Indo-Pacific.