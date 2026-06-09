Why India's Stock Markets Are No Longer Climbing the Global Rankings

It never rains, it pours. The bad news about the rupee's depreciation and inflation has now been followed by India losing ground in the global market-capitalisation rankings.

Last month, on 26 May, Taiwan had overtaken India for fifth place, with its stocks valued at $4.95 trillion against India's capitalisation of $4.92 trillion. On 1 June, South Korea raced past India with its market cap crossing $5.04 trillion on the back of Indian capitalisation sliding further to $4.84 trillion, relegating India to the seventh place.

Both developments were particularly galling as, only about 18 months ago, India’s market cap was about 3.5 times of South Korea and twice that of Taiwan.

India is getting beaten at both ends for the last about two years. While its stock markets have been falling, that of Taiwan and South Korea are scaling new highs.