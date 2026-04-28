Forget Becoming Third Largest, India Won’t Even be a $5 Trillion Economy by 2029

Of In 2019, when his first term (Modi 1.0) was concluding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to make India a $5 trillion economy by the time his second term (Modi 2.0) concluded in 2024.

As India was not getting anywhere near the $5 trillion GDP mark, PM Modi began shifting gears and guaranteed India would be the third-largest economy by the end of his third term in 2029 (Modi 3.0).

Will India be a $5 trillion economy by the end of Modi 3.0, a full five years after its original year of promise? Will India be the third-largest economy by 2029?

Let us do a status check on both the promises and guarantees.