Beware of a Third Front: Security Challenges for Indo-Bangladesh Borders in 2026

The involvement and competing interests of external stakeholders further complicate the landscape, creating strains in what were earlier largely bilateral challenges.

Large numbers of Bangladeshis trying to enter India through the border without papers was a common scene immediately after the regime change in August 2024. However, the people then trying to cross over were mainly the supporters of the Awami League. Since use of force against them was not advisable, the BSF personnel had to employ all their persuasive skills to persuade them to go back.

The call by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her first public address after her exile, through an audio message during a media briefing in New Delhi on 23 January, urged the people of Bangladesh to unite and overthrow what she labelled as a “foreign-serving puppet regime” at any cost.