Results 2024: Months After Ram Mandir Consecration, BJP Set to Lose in Faizabad

Leading in the seat is Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad. A founding member of the Samajwadi Party, Prasad is currently an MLA from UP's Milkipur Assembly constituency.

In 2019, Lallu Singh of the BJP won the seat with a margin of over one lakh votes.

The BJP, in January 2024, set the tone of its poll campaign with inauguration of the temple. Attended by celebrities and prominent figures all across, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself presided over the ceremony,