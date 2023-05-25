How India’s Cyber Diplomacy Strategies Are Gaining Global Momentum

Thus, the three working groups under the TTC mechanism focussed on (1) Strategic Technologies, Digital Governance, and Digital Connectivity, (2) Green and Clean Energy Technologies, and (3) Trade, Investment, and Resilient Value Chains since February this year when they were notified. The Quad Critical and Emerging Technology Working Group announced in the first summit in March 2021 was premised on five lines of effort - (1) develop a statement of principles on technology design, development, and use (2) facilitate coordination on technology standards development, (3) encourage cooperation on telecommunications deployment, diversification of equipment suppliers, and future telecommunications, (4) facilitate cooperation to monitor trends and opportunities related to developments in critical and emerging technology, including biotechnology and (5) convene dialogues on critical technology supply chains.

The outcomes have been optimal and given direction on regular engagements. The first ministerial TTC meeting laid the roadmap for cooperation under all three working groups and provide direction to achieve desired outcomes before the next ministerial meeting in 2024. India and the EU will cooperate on quantum and HPC research and development projects to help address challenges such as climate change and natural disasters and improve the healthcare ecosystem and also seek to cooperate on trustworthy AI and coordinate their policies with regards to the strategic semiconductors sector through a dedicated Memorandum of Understanding to be signed by September this year. Both partners will engage in 5G, telecoms, and Internet of Things standardisation.

Agreement towards bridging the digital skills gap and promoting the exchange of digital talent has been reached. Enhancing the interoperability of their respective DPI has been agreed which jointly can then be taken to the global south. In addition, India and the EU will coordinate within the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) which India now leads as the council chair.

(Subimal Bhattacharjee is a commentator on cyber and security issues around Northeast India. He can be reached @subimal on Twitter. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)