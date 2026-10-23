Why Call for ‘Regime Change’ Rattles BJP: It Was Their Playbook Against Indira

Meanwhile in Gujarat, Narendra Modi, then a young RSS pracharak assigned to mobilise the ABVP cadre against the Congress government, was right there in the thick of all the action.

His message to the youth of that era was recently reproduced in the Ahmedabad-based English daily, Ahmedabad Mirror.

"Children of Bharat Mata, think in what direction the country is being pushed into today. If you don’t act today, take a moment to ponder the consequences you will have to face tomorrow...

Today’s poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, corruption and oppression will be a cross you will bear...

The way democracy is being destroyed today in the country to pave the way for dictatorship, you will be the herd of sheep that will be walked head down...

You will have to pick up the appropriate weapons after identifying the opponents. If you don’t step up, this Indian revolution will be rendered directionless.’’