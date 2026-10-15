Escalate or Back Down? SIR Protests Leave the Modi Govt with No Easy Exit

The ongoing protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission and the accompanying demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has deepened the political crisis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

With the Congress, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students’ unions escalating protests, the Modi-led government is showing signs of narrowing of scope of political manoeuvring, leaving confrontation as the likely outcome.

With polls and a Parliament session looming, the Modi government is sensing that the protests will only escalate and the best course is to pick a political duel with the Congress and test the perseverance of youth agitators.