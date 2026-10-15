ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Members Only
lock close icon

Escalate or Back Down? SIR Protests Leave the Modi Govt with No Easy Exit

Neither retreat nor escalation comes cheap for the government as the fight over electoral rolls hardens.

Manish Anand
Published
Opinion
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The ongoing protest against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission and the accompanying demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has deepened the political crisis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

With the Congress, leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students’ unions escalating protests, the Modi-led government is showing signs of narrowing of scope of political manoeuvring, leaving confrontation as the likely outcome.

With polls and a Parliament session looming, the Modi government is sensing that the protests will only escalate and the best course is to pick a political duel with the Congress and test the perseverance of youth agitators. 

Within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the unravelling political cost of prolonged protests is making leaders nervous. The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is watching the unfolding events in the national capital and elsewhere with growing understanding of the Modi-led government being caught in an escalation trap with no short-term reprieve in sight. 

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from opinion

Topics:  Modi   Members Only   CJP Protest 

Become a Member to unlock
  • Access to all paywalled content on site
  • Ad-free experience across The Quint
  • Listen to paywalled content
  • Early previews of our Special Projects
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×