Has the Modi Govt Declared War On the Citizens Of This Country?

Narendra Modi appearing to have declared a war on the citizens of the country is exactly what the streets of Delhi on 10 October 2026 seem to suggest.

The severe clampdown on movement of citizens and other measures are indicative of paranoia that appears to have afflicted the government. This probably is the outcome of experience from the protests on 20 July.

The government did not have a plan to contain the protests on that occasion—and appears to be acting with abundant caution. Such severe repression is indicative of weak leadership that has no clue as to how to resolve the imbroglio.

The government, in its wisdom, has decided not to permit holding of peaceful protests which is a right granted under Article 19 of the Constitution. Instead, it has decided to take measures that appear worse than those India faced during the infamous Emergency from 1975 to 1977.