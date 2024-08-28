A Wake-up Call for All Indian Film Industries

The report is astonishing, possibly even for those who have closely tracked the plight of daily-wage earners in the unorganised sector – astonishing because film industries are glamourous, high-profile arenas. According to testimonies recorded by the committee, demands for sexual favours in exchange for employment, and retribution for women who refuse, are rampant in the Malayalam industry. The code words used while seeking a quid pro quo are “adjustment” and “compromise”.

Certain women spoke of midnight knocks on their hotel room doors by intoxicated colleagues – knocks so forceful that they feared “the door would collapse and men would make an entry into the room by force”.

The committee met both women and men. Most testified that facilities on sets and outdoor shoot locations are appalling, with toilets unavailable for almost everyone except lead stars who are given vanity vans. This has led to women in particular developing health issues because they skip drinking water so as to avoid the risk to their security and the indignity involved in relieving themselves under the open skies.

The industry’s informal style of functioning, which often means no signed contracts, has created a fertile ground for exploitation, including payments lower than what is promised at the time of hire and more working days/hours than agreed upon.