'Hema Panel Report Worse Than We Thought': Film Editor & WCC Member Bina Paul

In the aftermath of the 2017 sexual assault of a prominent actor in Kerala, a group of 18 women from the Malayalam film industry formed the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) with an aim to make the field a better working space for women.
It was based on the WCC's recommendations that the Kerala government set up a three-member committee, led by Justice K Hema (retired), to look into the problems faced by women in the industry.
The 235-page redacted report finally made public on 19 August – 4.5 years after it was submitted to the government in 2019 – revealed the harrowing experiences of sexual harassment, gender bias, and discrimination faced by women in the male-dominated space.
The Quint speaks to Bina Paul, film editor and founding member of the WCC, who highlights the "disturbing" aspects of the report, the "feudal" and "regressive" mindset of Indian film industries, and the need for systemic change with consultation with all stakeholders in Malayalam cinema.
Edited Excerpts below:
It's been a long wait for the WCC with respect to the release of the Hema Committee report. Could you take us through what you are feeling at the moment?
Well, we were very elated when the report did come out. We hadn't seen it. We still haven't read the whole report. I think the last four days has sort of been mixed, mainly because, of course, it's welcome and totally required. But there's often a missing of the actual essence of what we want to say.
The WCC wants to see systemic change in the working of the (Malayalam) industry. First of all, to take note that there is an issue, and secondly, work together with the government, with the organisation, with the WCC, with all stakeholders, including women, to see how we can set systems in place.
This is a one-of-its-kind committee formed to study the functioning of the Malayalam film industry. Could you tell me the significance of the report?
The significance of this report is that post the #MeToo movement, post the formation of the WCC, lot of complaints (from women), there has been a feeling of disbelief. We are labelled as troublemakers, too. #MeToo was very often dismissed. What this report has done is, through numerous interviews with women and men (in the field), it has created a very comprehensive landscape of what this industry is.
So, whether it is sexual harassment, whether it is pay parity, whether it is facilities for women, whether it is dignity... all these things that we have been talking about are now sort of vindicated in a sense.
"It is not only, I think, for the Malayalam film industry, it is for all industries across India. We do know that the Indian industry is very feudal and almost sort of regressive in a lot of its attitude."Bina Paul, WCC member
Do you feel that the report should or would be an eye-opener for film industries across India?
I really think and hope so. I really think that Malayalam cinema which is really considered one of the strongest film industries today in terms of the kind of films that are coming, the stories that are being told.
"I think instead of looking at it as a kind of a blackening of the name, we should think of it as a torchbearer really."Bina Paul
When you read the report, how disturbing was it? What were you feeling then?
It is very disturbing. It is in fact far worse than we even thought. Basically, I am really sort of respectful of the courage that all these women have shown.
"You cannot imagine when you are in a power structure that they are handing out favours to you, how difficult it is to come, speak, and question and put out a point of view."Bina Paul
A few men who appeared before the committee claimed that women face these experiences only when they fall for “fake advertisements.” In addition, they’ve also claimed that these issues are not restricted to just the film industry, but in industries across. Your thoughts?
My thoughts are that these are the systems that we are talking about. You know, it's like you are denying a dream. The second thing I'd like to say is that it's not only about actors. This report is about technicians. It is about us as a labour force. What are the issues and how do we address them? That is the question.
Ever since the report was made public, there has been a lot of public discourse around why the names of the perpetrators have not been released in the report. Your comments?
My comments are that this is not a witch-hunt, this is not our purpose. Who did what is not our purpose. To say that this exists is our purpose and that has been amply proved.
That is a different area. That is for people who think they need to or feel concerned enough etc. We are not interested in who did what 20 years ago or 5 years ago. Of course, we know, and it is very horrible. But that should not become our focus.
"It is a very difficult thing to ask women to come out and talk again. I think if people want to take action, then there maybe things to take action. But to expect that that the women will come out again is a bit difficult. I think it's too painful, quite hurtful, and a little insensitive to think like that."
The report overall speaks about the plight of the women and men in the industry, whether it's actors, technicians, make-up artists, junior artists so on and so forth. But one important aspect that it does cover is the presence of a “power group” of 10-15 people who allegedly control the industry.
Would you believe that now that the report has come out, there could be some difference in how this power group functions?
I don't even know if there is a power group. This is what the committee says. We believe that there are power structures. Whether it comes from one or two group or 15 people or 20 people... we do know that these structures exist.
One of our important points is let all these (film) associations also react. Tell us what you think. How do you counter this. Is there is a counter? Are you going to take measures?
We (WCC) are not concentrating on...we do know that there are power structures, and we do hope that they are listening or hearing.
Though the report was given to the state government in 2019, it was made public in 2024. As someone who has worked in the field for decades now, do you think there has been a change from when the report was actually sent to when it has been made public?
I think very slightly, yes. We got a judgment for IC's (Internal Committee). The very fact that gender has come on to the table as an agenda. All these are small changes. Women and ladies who work in the field are telling us that they do feel slight differences.
"You see, the point is not the slight difference. It's a kind of thing that has to get built into the system. And also, to make sure that more women enter this industry. That is another thing. Why is it that there very few women technicians in the Malayalam film industry? Again, we have seen a slight increase, but there should be a sense that when there is presence, there is a difference. We know that."Bina Paul
Now that the report is out, what is the way forward for the Malayalam film industry?
Working together. We need to say that this is not some blackening, and pulling back, but pushing forward.
Today we are living in 2024. We cannot believe that we are in the 1950s, 40s or 30s. And therefore, all of us together should pull our weight... not only the women.
:And it's not only women in this industry. I would say that this has repercussions for women in society to say don't be frightened, don't be quiet. If you face an injustice, speak about it. That's the only way to encounter, resist, and change."Bina Paul
