'Hema Panel Report Worse Than We Thought': Film Editor & WCC Member Bina Paul

It's been a long wait for the WCC with respect to the release of the Hema Committee report. Could you take us through what you are feeling at the moment?

Well, we were very elated when the report did come out. We hadn't seen it. We still haven't read the whole report. I think the last four days has sort of been mixed, mainly because, of course, it's welcome and totally required. But there's often a missing of the actual essence of what we want to say.

The WCC wants to see systemic change in the working of the (Malayalam) industry. First of all, to take note that there is an issue, and secondly, work together with the government, with the organisation, with the WCC, with all stakeholders, including women, to see how we can set systems in place.