Hema Committee Report: Quid Pro Quo Expectations and the Illusion of Choice

The recent publication of the Hema Committee Report stands as a pioneering effort crucial in uncovering the true extent of systemic problems deeply entrenched within the Malayalam film industry. It was often reported that such problems included quid pro quo demands for sexual favours. The Hema Committee Report confirms this.

While the report sets the stage for meaningful reforms ahead, it highlights troubling issues within the industry; where young women find themselves cornered into compromising situations and where sexual favours are demanded as a gateway to opportunities.