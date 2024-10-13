Can Doubts Over the Validity of EVMs Be Addressed Once and For All?

This is the second occasion within a few months that psephologists have had to bite the dust. Their predictions about the Haryana elections were as off the mark as the Lok Sabha ones earlier this year.

The results in Haryana have confounded popular perception because exit polls, political analysts, and journalists reporting from the ground were anticipating a resounding victory by INC. Yogendra Yadav, whose predictions for Lok Sabha elections in May were almost spot on, had even said that the trend was in favour of the Congress and the only question was whether it was a wave or a Tsunami.

Questions need to be asked about the diversity of the respondents selected by the psephologists. They need to fine-tune their methodology in order to attain credibility. One view is that the sampling was mainly done from the areas dominated by Jats, a community to which the Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda belongs. Another view is that the BJP campaign focussed on highlighting the differences between Hooda and Selja, propagating that communities other than the Jats were going to face domination if the Congress was voted to power.