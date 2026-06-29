Behind BJP’s Name-Change Politics in Bengal, a Search for Hindutva Icons

The First World War had just begun. Bengal's revolutionary underground saw the global conflict as an opportunity to challenge the British rule. On 26 August 1914, the famous Rodda Company Arms Heist took place, one of the most audacious revolutionary operations in colonial India. Among its principal architects was revolutionary Anukul Chandra Mukherjee, who happened to be Gopal Patha's paternal uncle. At the time of the heist, Gopal was barely a year old.

He grew up surrounded by revolutionaries. As a young boy, he was reportedly used as a secret courier by members of the underground movement.

By 1928, several clandestine revolutionary organisations had begun regrouping within the Congress under the leadership of the young, aggressively secular Subhas Chandra Bose. That year, the Congress session was held at Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata. Motilal Nehru presided over the session, while Subhas Bose, dressed in military uniform, was ceremonially welcomed by a volunteer corps. It was at this very session that Bose was elected president of the Bengal Youth Congress.

Mahatma Gandhi, however, famously mocked the grand spectacle as a "circus."