From Jamui to Gurugram, Why Does Violence Need To 'Trend' Before the State Acts?

On 13 September, in Gurugram, a woman biker named Sia was harassed and chased the occupants of a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. They were repeatedly asking her to stop the bike. After aggressively pursuing Sia’s bike, the man in the driver seat swerved and hit her bike, throwing her onto the road. It left her exposed to oncoming traffic while the car fled the scene.

The entire ordeal was captured by a camera mounted on her bike handle. This viral road rage video gained millions of views sparking the relentless debate about woman’s safety and road entitlement. Sia's father said on record that the attempt-to-murder charges should have come immediately, not after the story gained traction online. It won't be untrue to state that police can trace numberplates in hours when it suits them, but they wait for their will to erupt when there is an audience waiting to applaud. To be moved by the viewers instead of the violence itself is what is emerging as a new-age strategy. The evidence in the shape of a viral clip is the legitimacy one is waiting for. The accused, Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested from Dausa, Rajasthan on 15 September.

In one of Delhi's popular parks in Kalkaji, three men allegedly posed as police officers to corner a 17-year-old and her friend. Threats to the couple were followed by assault to the girl. It seemed that "moral policing" was notched up when these men decided to teach the couple a lesson. The impunity here is glaring. They were able to take matters into their own hands because of the smug awareness that even the state wouldn't mind them doing so.