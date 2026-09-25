‘MMS’ Labels, AI Clones: The Digital Afterlife of the Bihar Assault Video

The original footage did, however, have evidentiary value for the investigation. The police identified the registration number of a vehicle visible in the video and used it to trace the two minors. The minors' parents also came to know about the incident after the videos circulated online, according to reports.

So while the video was helpful for investigation, every new copy creates another opportunity for the material to be viewed, downloaded, and circulated all over again.

Besides booking 120 people, Jamui SP Bishwajeet Dayal also appealed to the public to not share or circulate the video further, calling it a "serious offence"

Speaking to The Quint, he said, "Besides the cases already filed, we are constantly monitoring and adding names to the FIR as and when new accounts are being identified. We are also sending URL-based takedown notices under POCSO and the Juvenile Justice Acts to social media platforms."